MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis will host Belmont and SEMO in the MSU Invitational this weekend at Bennie Purcell Courts in Murray. This will be the Racers’ first home matches of the fall after playing at Central Arkansas and North Alabama.
The Racers have seen great success through the fall with an overall record of 68-21. Natalie Slezakova leads Murray State with a 6-0 record for the fall, Annika Pschorr sits at an impressive 8-1, with Gabrielle Geolier closely behind at 7-1.
Belmont and SEMO will meet at 1 p.m. today for four doubles matchups and eight singles matches. Murray State will begin its action on Saturday at 1 p.m. versus SEMO before taking on Belmont at noon Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.