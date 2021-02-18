MURRAY —The Murray State rifle team took down Jacksonville State, 4680-4635, Sunday at the Ole Miss Rifle Range in Oxford, Mississippi, in its final tune-up before the annual NCAA qualifier next week.
The Racers shot a 2318 smallbore and a 2362 air rifle for an 4690 aggregate score, all three of which were above their season averages. Allison Henry led MSU in smallbore at 587, while Matias Kiuru led in air rifle at 594. Henry also led all shooters in the match with an aggregate score of 1178. Dana Buesseler also had a good day on the range with a 573 air smallbore and a 588 air rifle, as did Anna Scheer who shot a 579 smallbore and a 589 air rifle.
On Sunday, Murray State returns to the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range for the final time this season to host UT Martin in the annual NCAA Qualifier match.
