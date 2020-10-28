MURRAY — The Murray State rifle team posted its third consecutive win of the young 2020-21 season Sunday by defeating UT Martin, 4669-4592, at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky.
“I saw some good things today,” said head coach Alan Lollar after the match. “We have been working the last two weeks to take care of some areas we identified from the last match and I think, today, we made some progress.”
The Racers posted the top finishers in both smallbore and air rifle en route to event scores of 2314 and 2355, respectively. Matias Kiuru once again led all shooters in smallbore, air rifle and aggregate for a with 583 and 591 in the two disciplines for a total of 1174. Freshman Allison Henry was the big mover of the match jumping up from a 568.5 smallbore average in her first two matches to 581 Sunday.
Anna Scheer continued to be consistent on both guns for MSU in the match with a 579 smallbore and a 589 rifle for an aggregate of 1168. Senior Dana Buesseler was also solid for the Racers Sunday with a 578 smallbore and a 587 air rifle, while Emily Fitzgerald and Kylie Delaney had nice days on air rifle at 588 and 587, respectively.
The Murray State rifle team returns to action next Sunday for a neutral site tussle with NC State at the University of Kentucky Rifle Range in Lexington.
