BOWLING GREEN — Murray State women’s soccer played to a scoreless draw for 90 minutes with Western Kentucky on Wednesday evening at the WKU Soccer Complex in Bowling Green. As part of a session of extra training following the contest, WKU won a battle of penalty kicks by a 4-2 count but that was not included into the final score.
The Racers would put up nine shots in the contest, with five being on goal. Starters Hailey Cole, Lauren Payne, and Chloe Barnthouse would each put a shot on target with sophomore Reyna Mijangos and Freshman Megan Wilson each drawing a save from the WKU goalkeeper.
