MURRAY — If there’s one thing to keep an eye on tonight in the game between the Racers and Bruins, it’s the level of energy that Murray State can play at for 40 minutes.
Headed into the game, head coach Rechelle Turner and her team are not quite as deep as they were to start the year. Jentri Worley is out for the year with an injury and Sadie Hill recently suffered an injury that kept her out of the last two games of the four-game road trip.
“The road trip was tough,” Turner said. “UT Martin is just a better basketball team than us and really exploited a lot of our weaknesses in our depth. I felt like at SEMO that was an issue as well. We were able to maintain and run back at them at the start and we came back out after halftime and they kind of hit us in the face and we never really responded. Again, our depth was an issue. Our kids got tired.”
As they return home tonight, the Racers are facing an uphill climb. They are decimated with injuries, they are young, and they are still in first phase of their schedule, which pits them against the top teams in the conference.
Belmont comes in riding high at 10-7 and 5-1 in conference play. The lone loss was to UT Martin in a road game 74-57. They are led on both ends of the floor by preseason OVC Player of the Year Ellie Harmeyer, who is scoring 17.2 points per game and grabbing 10.8 rebounds per game. The Bruins have a balanced scoring attack with six players scoring more than five points per game.
If there is one area of weakness for the Bruins it is that they are a little sloppy with the basketball with 309 turnovers this year. The Racers will need to force the issue and turn those mistakes into transition points.
It’s not an impossible task, but the Racers are definitely the underdog entering into this first of two meetings with Belmont.
