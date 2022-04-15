MURRAY — The Murray State women’s track & field team hosts the OVC Trio Meet Friday at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track (April 15) in Murray, Kentucky. The one-day event also has Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech competing.
Admission is free and all fans are invited to attend.
The OVC Trio Meet is the second of three home events for the Racers this spring, as Murray State gets ready to host the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships, May 11-13.
“This OVC Trio Meet is not only going to be fun, but also competitive,” said Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler. “We are breaking away from the traditional outdoor meet format with a compact program that has only seven running and field events (excluding the hammer). This is a great start to the second half of our outdoor season before traveling to Lexington, Champaign and Nashville. I hope this is the start of something we can keep going in years to come with both Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech. We will enjoy and honor our seniors at their last regular season home meet and thank them for everything they have done for our programs.”
Having already won the OVC Indoor Championship in February, the Racers are having a great outdoor season with several notable accomplishments.
•Amirr Evans has the top 800m time in the conference at 2:10.8
•Teliyah James and Hannah Malone have the second and third fastest times in the 100m dash at 11.93 and 11.96.
•James, Rachel Hagans and Malone have the third through fifth best times in 200m dash at 24.20, 24.21 and 24.38.
•Dani Wright has the best time in the 3000 Steeplechase at 10:53 and fifth-best time in the 5000m run at 17:40.
•Ruth Kimutai is the OVC leader in the 10,000m run at 38:27.
•Amyah Davis is second in the OVC in the 100m and 400m hurdles at 14.31 and 1:03.9.
•The Racers have the best times in the 4X100m and 4X400m relays at 45.67 and 3:53.6.
•Meghan Fletcher and Jenna Pauly lead the OVC with a high jump each with an effort of 1.71m.
•Hagans is the top competitor in the Long Jump at 6.21m and Anna Vollet is third at 5.50m.
•Brooke Misukonis is third in the Pole Vault at 3.75m.
•Jordan Marshall is second in the triple jump at 11.54m.
•The Races have the top-3 spots so far in the Heptathlon with Pauly, Fletcher and Vollet.
