Murray State's Amyah Davis, right, won the 100-meter hurdles in last week's Rich Erdmann Invitational in Richmond.

MURRAY — Murray State track will compete at the Jim Green Invitational, hosted by the University of Kentucky, for their final meet before the Missouri Valley Conference Championships. The meet will be held from today through Saturday.

Including the hosts, Kentucky, the meet will feature another power five school, Michigan. This will be the first invitational of the season where the Racers will not be competing against another MVC member.

