MURRAY — Murray State track will compete at the Jim Green Invitational, hosted by the University of Kentucky, for their final meet before the Missouri Valley Conference Championships. The meet will be held from today through Saturday.
Including the hosts, Kentucky, the meet will feature another power five school, Michigan. This will be the first invitational of the season where the Racers will not be competing against another MVC member.
The meet will begin with the hammer throw at 2 p.m., Friday, with the running events starting at 4:30 p.m.
Murray State will be competing only a short distance from its last meet, the Rick Erdmann Invitational at former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Eastern Kentucky in Richmond. That was last week and saw the Racers win five events against another solid field.
Faith Bostick and Brooke Probst won the 100-meter dash and high jump, respectively, while Amyah Davis won the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.18 seconds and Kayla Bell won the 400m dash with a time of 54.68 seconds, breaking the meet record (55.68) by almost a second.
Jenna Pauly took the Racers final event championship in the long jump with a 5.77m mark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.