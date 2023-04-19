SPRINGBORO, Ohio — The Murray State men’s golf team finished up play at the Wright State Invitational in Springboro, Ohio with a career event by Trey Lewis. He turned in his top performance as a Racer with a spot in 10th place in the field of 43 competitors at the Heatherwoode Country Club on rounds of 80-74-73=227.
The Racers posted a score line of 308-310-308=926 for a spot in seventh place. MSU was ahead of Eastern Illinois (936) and Detroit Mercy (939).
Host Wright State won the event at 882, with Cleveland State (900), Southern Indiana (916), Robert Morris (918) and Ohio Dominican (918) making up the top-5.
Wright State 298 289 295 882 +30
Cleveland State 300 296 304 900 +48
Southern Indiana 299 315 302 916 +64
Robert Morris 303 310 305 918 +66
Ohio Dominican 294 313 311 918 +66
Youngstown State 305 312 304 921 +69
Murray State 308 310 308 926 +74
Green Bay 300 313 321 934 +82
Eastern Illinois 319 310 307 936 +84
Detroit Mercy 311 317 311 939 +87
St. Francis 311 314 325 950 +98
10 Trey Lewis (3) 80 74 73 227
T31 Jay Nimmo (1) 73 83 78 234
T31 Carson Holmes (4) 78 79 77 234
T38 Walker Beck (5) 79 76 80 235
T46 Kamaren Cunningham (2) 78 81 80 239
T61 Tyler Powell (6) 80 85 80 245
