SPRINGBORO, Ohio — The Murray State men’s golf team finished up play at the Wright State Invitational in Springboro, Ohio with a career event by Trey Lewis. He turned in his top performance as a Racer with a spot in 10th place in the field of 43 competitors at the Heatherwoode Country Club on rounds of 80-74-73=227.

The Racers posted a score line of 308-310-308=926 for a spot in seventh place. MSU was ahead of Eastern Illinois (936) and Detroit Mercy (939).

