MURRAY — Murray State will look to maintain the momentum it has built in its women's basketball season Saturday when it faces old nemesis UT Martin at the Elam Center in Martin, Tennessee.
The Racers are in sole possession of third place in the Ohio Valley Conference after Wednesday's dramatic 68-61 overtime win over Austin Peay in Murray. That win sent Murray State to 11-4 in OVC play as it improved to 19-7 overall, thus adding to the career-high season win total in Head Coach Rechelle Turner's five years.
Wednesday's win came against a program that has been as frustrating to play as any for the Racers in the past several years as Peay not only won the majority of those contests, but many of those wins had been by thin margins where one or two plays decided the outcome.
Saturday, though, the Racers face a program that has been among the OVC's elites the past decade. UT Martin has won or played for the OVC title several times, including last year when it lost to Belmont in the OVC Tournament title game in Evansville, Indiana.
This year, the Racers defeated the Skyhawks in their first meeting in Murray, but Turner said Saturday's encounter will be altogether different. That is because UTM will come into this game with some players ready to see action who were not available during the Racers' 65-49 win in January at the CFSB Center.
"And they're beating teams now," said Turner of how UTM has won six of its last seven games, the only loss coming to league leader Belmont a few weeks ago in Martin. The Skyhawks have made dramatic improvement since the loss to Murray State left them 4-11 overall and 1-3 in OVC play.
Now, the Skyhawks are 11-15 and 8-7 in OVC play and have flown their way into a tie for sixth place with Eastern Illinois. A warning sign of how far they have come was Monday night's three-point win over Peay in Martin.
'They didn't have all of their players before, well, now they do and you're seeing what they can do," Turner said of players like guard Seygan Robbins, who had nine crucial points in the 60-57 win over Peay. Several other reserves who have contributed to the Skyhawks' resurgence also were not on the floor at Murray.
"And we're going to run into this quite a bit here in the next two weeks. You look at teams we beat the first time, now they're getting all of their players back and playing much better. This is going to be a tough stretch."
Then, there is the Racers' own health situation as they enter Saturday with the status of starting point guard Macey Turley remaining uncertain. The Racers won Wednesday's battle with Peay without her as backups Bria Sanders-Woods and Cayson Conner took up that slack.
However, there are other concerns for Saturday as guard Alexis Burpo is nursing a lower leg injury that Turner said left her unable to elevate to her usual level on shots. She scored eight points, after being on a scoring tear her past few games, yet still found a way to grab 11 rebounds.
There is also a slight bit of concern with Racer forward Katelyn Young, whose 31 points against Peay matched a career high. However, with about 2:30 left in the fourth quarter, she did have to leave the game with a left leg cramp that was handled to a point that she could return and finish the game. Steps are being taken to ensure that problem does not return Saturday.
Saturday's game tips off at 1 p.m. The game can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM/1340 AM with Jeremy Rose on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
