MURRAY — Murray State fell out of a first-place tie in the Ohio Valley Conference softball standings Wednesday when rival Austin Peay achieved a two-game sweep of the Racers in Clarksville, Tenn.
Now, the Racers will try to get back on the winning track this weekend as they stay in the Volunteer State to face Tennessee Tech at Tech Softball Field in Cookeville. And with an Eastern Illinois team that took two of three games from the Racers visiting first-place Belmont in Nashville, it would seem that the Racers have at least a chance to hold serve or even gain ground on the Bruins by the end of the weekend.
Belmont is now 17-5 in conference play (27-12) after splitting with last-place Tennessee State Wednesday in Nashville. The Racers (32-14-1 overall) stand 16-6, while Southeast Missouri, from whom the Racers took two of three games this past weekend in Murray, is third at 13-7 (24-19 overall).
Murray State and Belmont entered Wednesday tied atop the OVC standings but the Racers actually were ahead based on a tie-breaker. That is because the Racers took two of three games from the Bruins earlier this month in Nashville, meaning that, if the Racers can draw even with Belmont again, they get the tie-breaker.
Murray State plays Tech in a doubleheader, starting at 1 Saturday afternoon, then concludes that set with a single game at 1 Sunday afternoon. Live stats of the game are available at the official website of Murray State athletics, goracers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.