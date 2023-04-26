McCullough

Brennan McCullough, right, leaps into the air as he greeted by a teammate after hitting a home run Saturday against Evansville at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray. McCullough was probably in a similar mood Tuesday after scoring the first of five runs his team got in the final three innings of an 8-7 come-from-behind win over North Alabama in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — For whatever reason this season, North Alabama seemed to have Murray State’s number in baseball.

For the second time this season, the Lions seemed headed toward defeating the Racers on Tuesday. Earlier this season, it was a comeback from a big deficit on UNA’s home field in Florence that provided the difference.

Tags

Recommended for you