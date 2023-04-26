MURRAY — For whatever reason this season, North Alabama seemed to have Murray State’s number in baseball.
For the second time this season, the Lions seemed headed toward defeating the Racers on Tuesday. Earlier this season, it was a comeback from a big deficit on UNA’s home field in Florence that provided the difference.
Tuesday, UNA jumped to an early lead and was in good shape, until the late innings. That was when the Racers seemed to find a little extra and turned the tables on the Lions, coming back for an 8-7 walk-off win at Johnny Reagan Field. It was a Carson Garner solo home run in the bottom of the ninth that put the Racers over the top.
Murray State (22-20) trailed 7-3 after six innings before the Racers’ offense ignited. The Racers scored once in the seventh, three times in the eighth and once in the ninth to complete the comeback.
Garner had been wearing the collar at the plate — 0-for-3 — before he was able to get a pitch to his liking and deposited it over the left-field wall for the game winner. That also allowed the Racers to end the day tied with UNA with 12 hits apiece.
The comeback started when Riley Hawthorne scored Brennan McCullough with an RBI single in the seventh to cut the lead to 7-4. The Racers then really put the pressure on the Lions in the eighth as Parker Estes’ RBI double scored Seth Gardner, followed by Logan Bland’s RBI triple and Dustin Mercer’s RBI single that tied the game.
Mercer continued to swing a hot bat as he ended 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Bland was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Estes was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
This comes on the heels of a disappointing weekend for the Racers as they dropped two of three games to Evansville and fell out of fourth place in the Missouri Valley Conference, trading places with the Purple Aces.
