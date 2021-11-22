CHARLESTON, Ill. —It was probably the only appropriate way for Murray State’s football season to end.
After experiencing enough adversity for probably three seasons, of course, the Racers would have to endure a little more of it in Saturday’s game at Ohio Valley Conference opponent Eastern Illinois. Even though the Panthers had won only once this year, they did not make it easy, taking an early lead as the Racers, who have faced an avalanche of injuries to key players seemingly from Day 1, lost two starters on defense in the first half.
However, with their visions of an OVC title long since dashed, the Racers did not lose sight of what had become their new goal — a winning season. And after the Panthers’ last-ditch drive died in Murray State territory Saturday afternoon, that is exactly what they had managed to make happen with a hard-fought and, at-times, nerve racking 20-13 win at O’Brien Stadium.
“I was talking to the kids and I told them that I’ve been real fortunate to have been on some great football teams ... Orange Bowl, Citrus Bowl, (Atlantic Coast Conference) championship, FCS, mid-majors, Power 5. I’ve been with special groups of guys,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, talking about his many coaching stops. “I told them that this is the most proud I’ve been of a football team.
“Going through the season, for our guys to do what they did in the spring (surprising everyone by finishing second in the OVC), then having all of the disappointments, ups and downs. Then, to be down 21-0 at Tennessee State and, all of a sudden, to get the resolve to say, ‘Hey! We ain’t going out like this!’”
After the 27-21 loss at Nashville, the battle cry for the Racers became “3-0,” as in close the season with three straight wins to earn not only a ..500 record in OVC play but a 6-5 mark overall. It was not easy Saturday, but the Racers made it happen.
Things started rough. The Panthers (1-10, 1-5 OVC) took an early 7-0 lead after the Racers were called for roughing the passer on a fourth-and-long play on EIU’s first drive. Murray State answered with a 43-yard field goal from kicker Aaron Baum, who would top that by a long way later in the opening quarter with a 58-yard effort that cut the lead to 7-6.
EIU added to its lead with a field goal of its own in the second quarter before the Racers’ offense finally started rolling, thanks to the legs of running back Damonta Witherspoon. He ended the first half with 118 of his 135 yards and his 15-yard run with a little less than two minutes left before halftime put the Racers up 13-10.
But alas, after the Racer defense stopped EIU on its next possession, the Racers fumbled deep in their own territory, giving Panther kicker Stone Galloway the chance to hit a 30-yard field goal and send the game to the break tied at 13-13.
The Racers then opened the third quarter with what proved to be the winning drive, going 76 yards in eight plays with running back Cortezz Jones bursting 26 yards up the middle and into the end zone for a 20-13 lead.
The game was far from over, though. Later in the quarter, a Racer fumble deep in Murray State territory put the defense in a tight spot, but two plays kept the Racers in the lead.
First, linebacker Erik Samuta stopped EIU receiver Isaiah Hill on an end-around run at the 1-yard line after it appeared Hill would score. On the next play, the Panthers fumbled and Racer defensive back Jamari Dailey made the recovery to end the threat.
There would be one more nervous moment to endure, and it came in the waning minutes. After EIU drove past midfield, Racer defensive back John Broussard broke through for a huge quarterback sack that left the Panthers well behind the sticks. The game came down to a 4th-and-8 play at the Murray State 32 that resulted in an incomplete pass.
After the game, the talk was not about plays, it was the result that mattered.
“We just wanted to finish,” said senior defensive tackle Kameron Petty. “We can’t really dwell on what could’ve been and what we really wanted, but we knew we could finish 3-0 and knew we could have back-to-back winning seasons (after going 5-2 in the spring) for the first time in a long time.
“It’s bittersweet. We’ve got 16 seniors and we’re happy to get the win but, at the same time, it’s just a tough feeling (that their time with the Racers is over).”
“I was trying not to cry and, all week, the other guys were asking me, ‘Hey! Are you going to cry?’ Well, I cried, a lot,” said senior running back Rodney Castille, joining Petty in describing the good and bad parts about Saturday. “I’ve been here my whole career and had a lot of ups and downs, but we saw it through.”
