MURRAY — The Murray State Racers used a strong second-half performance to put away Transylvania, 90-49, at the CFSB Center on Tuesday night as the Racers (4-2) were able to recover from a lethargic first half and put the Pioneers (0-4) away.
But as big as that 41-point margin looks, there was a much larger and locally significant, even sentimental, tension lingering in the arena.
Occasionally, the global pandemic throws a blessing one’s way. Originally scheduled to play Prairie View at the CFSB Center Tuesday, the Racers had to shuffle the schedule once again on short notice because of Prairie View team protocols. So they were able to pick up an in-state replacement in the Pioneers. The Lexington school coming to Murray brought Pioneer senior and Murray native/McCracken County High School product Will Sivills, who practically grew up in the arena. To make the event even more significant, Will’s younger brother Jackson, and fellow Murray native/McCracken Mustang, is a freshman guard for the Racers this season. More on that later.
The home team found itself trailing 7-6 near the first media timeout and then tied at 10-10 with 14:04 to go in the half after a Sivills 3-pointer for the Pioneers. That’s when Racer senior forward Devin Gilmore took over and reeled off all 10 of his points to push the Racers out in front for good.
The visitors were able to hang around early in the opening half thanks to Sivills’ six points on 2-of-3 shooting behind the arc and senior forward Lucas Gentry’s eight points. The Pioneers also forced the Racers into eight turnovers in the first half, which did not sit well with Racer Head Coach Matt McMahon going into the locker room leading only 38-29.
“In the last four minutes of the first half, I just didn’t think we had the energy that you have to play this game with,” said McMahon. “I just didn’t feel (like they were playing with emotion) that in the latter stages of the first half. I thought coming out of the halftime break we were much better in that area. We were able to get some defensive stops that enabled us to get out in transition, establish our paint game with our bigs and we were more consistent shooting the three in the second half. Some guys really stepped forward and knocked down some big shots for us.”
And those big shots came from sophomore guard Chico Carter Jr. and junior guard Brion Whitley, who were a combined 8-for-9 from the floor and 6-for-6 from deep, totaling 22 points between them as Catter ended the night with 14 points and Whitley had 11. .Junior guard Tevin Brown finished with 12 points and Racer bigs KJ Williams and Demond Robinson contributed 10 and eight points, respectively. The Racers used a 27-6 opening run in the latter half and the Pioneers never threatened again.
With the outcome of the game no longer in doubt, the hometown element was ready to be center stage. With 5:13 left in the game, most of the socially distanced fans in the arena got what they paid to see, a brother-versus-brother matchup. The elder Sivills re-entered the game for the Pioneers and was then on the court with younger brother Jackson, who had been in for most of the second half to that point, and they found themselves jawing as they guarded each other. There’s not many times a college basketball fan gets to see a player compete against his sibling, much less in their hometown and on a court they grew up playing on and cheering for the hometown team.
“There was a lot of emotion,” said father and former Racer himself, Scott Sivills. “They were born and raised here, they sat in section D right behind the visitors’ bench for fifteen years, so they were able to watch a lot of games and shoot a lot of basketball here, and so being able to see that happen in a real game was very, very special for us.”
The younger Sivills found himself on top in the scoring column 8-6, and the eldest got to start the game and play more minutes, so the battle could have been considered a draw on the night, until Will gave the nod to Jackson, because he’s on scholarship and getting his tuition paid for.
The win also tied the school record for the fourth-longest home winning-streak in school history, with 25 straight wins.
An impressive win for the Racers basketball-wise, but nostalgically speaking, was overshadowed by the homecoming of the two native-sons.
MSU will now turn its focus to Austin Peay, who will be looking for blood in a rematch in Clarksville, after the Racers applied a 30-point beatdown 87-57 just seven days ago.
When asked what his team will work on heading into the rematch, McMahon was blunt.
“Everything. We have to keep getting better in all areas,” said McMahon. “We know it’s going to be a different game in Clarksville (Tennessee). We had a terrific performance here; they were a little banged up. We know they’ll be ready to go. We have to try to get better defensively so that we can impact the game with our pressure and try to limit the domination of (Governor all-conference forward Terry) Taylor in the paint.”
Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday in Clarksville.
