Pennington

Murray State's Jacob Pennington kept a high-scoring Valparaiso offense quiet Sunday by allowing only two runs and five hits in seven innings.

 Murray State Athletics photo

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Murray State brought its big bats to Sunday’s first two games of a three-game baseball set with fellow Missouri Valley Conference newcomer Valparaiso.

In the two games, Murray State pounded out a combined 32 hits in taking a Sunday sweep by scores of 14-3 and 14-5 to improve to 14-13 (3-2 in Valley play). The teams will play once more today at 11 a.m.

