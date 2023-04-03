VALPARAISO, Ind. — Murray State brought its big bats to Sunday’s first two games of a three-game baseball set with fellow Missouri Valley Conference newcomer Valparaiso.
In the two games, Murray State pounded out a combined 32 hits in taking a Sunday sweep by scores of 14-3 and 14-5 to improve to 14-13 (3-2 in Valley play). The teams will play once more today at 11 a.m.
Murray State used the long ball all day on the Beacons (8-13, 0-5 in Valley play ). In Game 1, Taylor Howell had two home runs in going 3-for-5 on the day with four RBIs. Drew Vogel had a double and two RBIs as he went 3-for-6 and Brennan McCullough was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Seth Gardner was also 2-for-4 and scored three times.
Meanwhile, Racer starter Jacob Pennington was getting the job done on the mound, allowing only two runs to the offensive-minded Beacons and two runs in seven innings.
In the second game, Murray State again used heavy bat power to dim the Beacons. Murray State scored eight times in the first four innings to take an 8-1 lead. Valpo did score four times in the fifth to make it interesting but the Racers quickly responded with four runs of their own in the sixth to regain command.
The hit parade included numerous performers for Murray State.
Dustin Mercer was 4-of-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Cade Sammons was 3-for-5 with five runs scored. Vogel was also 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, while McCullough only had one hit this time, but it was a three-run shot that set the tone for the Racers in the top of the first. n
