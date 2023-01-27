MURRAY — Murray State track and field will visit Louisville to compete at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite today and Saturday.
The Racers will compete against fellow Missouri Valley Conference rivals Illinois State and Indiana State.
The meet will also feature teams from former fellow Ohio Valley Conference members Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois and Eastern Kentucky, as well as Lipscomb, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, UAB, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky and Xavier (Ohio).
MSU is coming off a strong week where they split into two meets. Jenna Pauly recorded the second-highest pentathlon point total with 3,760, just 11 points off Val Lemoignon’s long-standing record of 3,771 points.
The Racers have three more meets before they travel to the MVC Indoor Championship at Chicago in February. The Racers enter this season after winning the OVC indoor title last winter.
