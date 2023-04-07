MURRAY — The Joe Walker Invite will feature 29 teams, including fellow Missouri Valley Conference rivals Illinois State and Indiana State. The meet will also feature Power 5 teams, Alabama, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Louisville, Vanderbilt and hosts, Ole Miss.
The Racers are coming off a weekend at SEMO, where they place second overall as a team. Rachel Hagans was named MVC Field Athlete of the Week after winning the long jump with a 6.43m mark, fifth in the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.