MURRAY — Murray State volleyball travels to Eastern Kentucky for the Geri Polvino Invite, Friday. They will open the weekend on a Friday doubleheader against Eastern Kentucky and UT Chattanooga, before closing it against the hosts, Bellarmine, Saturday.
The Geri Polvino Invite will be the Racers’ final non-conference tournament before they head to their bye week.
The Colonels have a 5-2 record and are on a four-match winning streak. They have picked up wins over Northwestern State, FAU, Cleveland State, Marshall and Miami (OH), while their two losses came from Mississippi State and Louisiana.
Newcomer Kambree Lucas currently leads the Colonels in kills with 81. She transferred from UT Martin.
The Mocs are 6-1 at the start of the season and are on a two-match win streak, including a 3-1 win over Racers rivals Austin Peay. Their only loss came in the hands of Missouri Valley Conference member Southern Illinois.
Newcomer fifth-year senior Morgan Romano currently leads the Mocs in kills with 109. She averages 4.19 kills per set and currently holds a .311 hitting percentage.
The Panthers enter the weekend with a 3-3 record. They have picked up wins over South Carolina State, New Orleans and Elon.
Sophomore Laughlin Murray has been the Panthers’s primary playmaker with 118 assists. Fellow sophomore Izzy Durnell currently leads the Panthers in kills with 48.
Murray State goes into the tournament on a five-match win streak after sweeping their weekend at the Bellarmine Classic. This is the Racers’ best start since 2017.
Darci Metzger was named Bellarmine Classic MVP. Bailey DeMier and Dahlia Miller were named All-Tournament Team.
Metzger had 48 kills through last weekend, averaging 4.80 per set with .400 pct. She posted a career-high of 24 kills with a .486 hitting percentage in the final match against Bellarmine.
Bailey DeMier leads the Missouri Valley Conference in assists per set (11.21) and is ranked tenth in the NCAA.
DeMier is second in the MVC in service aces with .58 per set.
Head Coach Dave Schwepker hit his 400th career win against Southern Indiana.
This will be Murray’s 70th meeting with EKU (39-30), the first against Chattanooga and the second matchup against Georgia State (1-0).
