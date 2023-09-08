Metzger

Murray State's Darci Metzger (13) was named most valuable player last week at Bellarmine.

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY — Murray State volleyball travels to Eastern Kentucky for the Geri Polvino Invite, Friday. They will open the weekend on a Friday doubleheader against Eastern Kentucky and UT Chattanooga, before closing it against the hosts, Bellarmine, Saturday.

 The Geri Polvino Invite will be the Racers’ final non-conference tournament before they head to their bye week.

