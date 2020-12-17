MURRAY — The Murray State Racers will play volleyball in the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 and conduct a 16-game, conference-only season.
Head coach Dave Schwepker, entering his 23rd season at the helm, has released the 2020 Murray State volleyball schedule which looks a bit different than previous seasons due to COVID-19.
The 2020-21 season, postponed from the fall and moved to the spring, is set to begin the first week of February.
The OVC will play a Sunday/Monday format and two midweek games against its team’s travel partner. The Racers travel partner is Austin Peay.
Murray State will open the season on the road in Clarksville, Tennessee against Austin Peay (Feb. 2 or 3) and compete in the First Financial Bank Battle of the Border contest.
The Racers host their home opener against Eastern Kentucky at Racer Arena (Feb. 8). Valentine’s Day weekend sees Murray State visit Eastern Illinois (Feb. 14) and SIU-Edwardsville (Feb. 15).
The Racers return to Racer Arena for back-to-back home weekends, hosting Southeast Missouri (Feb. 21), UT- Martin (Feb. 22), Tennessee Tech (Feb. 28) and Jacksonville State (March 1).
Murray State visits Nashville, Tennessee to play Tennessee State (March 7) and Belmont (March 8).
The following week, Murray State will face Austin Peay midweek (March 9 or 10) at Racer Arena before heading to Morehead State on (March 15).
Eastern Illinois (March 21) and SIU-Edwardsville (March 22) come to Murray to take on the Racers.
The Racers wrap up their regular season on the road at UT-Martin (March 28) and Southeast Missouri (March 29).
Details on the OVC Tournament will be announced at a later date.
Last season, the Racers defeated UT-Martin in Jacksonville before dropping a five-set heartbreaker to Southeast Missouri in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.