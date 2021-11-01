NASHVILLE — The Murray State Racers volleyball (13-10, 7-6 OVC) fell in four sets, 23-25, 20-25, 25-12, 18-25 to the Belmont Bruins (9-15, 7-7 OVC) on Saturday afternoon at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
The loss marked the first for the Racers after five consecutive wins. Murray State’s third set saw just one team error and a .478 hitting percentage.
Three Racers, Alexa Harris (12 kills, .333 hitting %), Jayla Holcombe (11 kills, 3 block assists), and Brooke Lynn Watts (10 kills, 1 solo block, 1 block assist) recorded double-digit kills in the effort.
Libero Becca Fernandez tallied 15 digs followed closely by setter Bailey DeMier, who picked up her ninth double-double of the season with 40 assists and 14 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.