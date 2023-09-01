MURRAY — Murray State volleyball travels to Bellarmine for their second non-conference tournament of the season. They will open the weekend today with a doubleheader against Southern Indiana and New Orleans, before closing it against the host team on Saturday.
Murray State placed second in the Leatherneck Classic last weekend.
Bailey DeMier and Haidi Miliou were named Leatherneck Classic All-Tournament Team.
Darci Metzger made 18 kills and 16 digs in the tournament for her third double-double in a row.
This will be Murray’s 15th meeting with USI (8-6), second against New Orleans (1-0) and first matchup against Bellarmine.
Head Coach Dave Schwepker has 399 career wins.
Prior to Murray, Miliou was a member of the Greek U16, U18, U20 National Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.