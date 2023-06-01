MURRAY —Murray State volleyball and head coach David Schwepker announced the hiring of Tristyn Lozano as assistant coach, Monday.
“After a very thorough search, I am extremely excited to add Tristyn Lozano to our volleyball program,” said Schwepker. “She has been both a head coach and an assistant coach, so she clearly understands the roles of each. “
Before Murray, Lozano spent two years at the University of Tennessee Southern as an assistant coach. She helped the Firebirds to a winning 23-12 season in 2021. Prior to coming to UT Southern, Lozano spent the 2019-21 seasons as the head coach at MidTN Volleyball.
As a student-athlete, Lozano played as an outside hitter for King University. She is a two-time All-Conference Carolinas team selection, an Academic All-Conference honoree, and was the Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar first-team selection.
“She is not only extremely smart and hard working, but has a very kind personality that will fit in and make our program even better,” said Schwepker.
“I would really like Racer Nation to welcome Tristyn and make her feel at home as she joins our volleyball family.”
