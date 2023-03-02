MURRAY — The 2022-23 men’s basketball series between Missouri Valley Conference newcomers Valparaiso and Murray State has been a basketball fan’s dream.
Both regular-season contests went to overtime. Both featured high drama. Both had outstanding play on both sides. What more could a fan want, right?
How about … no, this isn’t possible right? GAME THREE!
Oh yeah, it’s happening and, this time, it’s to keep someone’s season alive. And tonight’s battle in the opening round of The Valley extravaganza known as State Farm Arch Madness sure seems to have the makings of an instant Valley classic at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, with the Racers (having ended their maiden voyage in the Valley with a 16-14 overall record and 11-9 in the conference) seeded seventh and the Beacons 10th after going a very deceptive 11-20, 5-15 in The Valley.
“I hope not,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm Monday during the weekly “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7. He was in a conversation with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley, who seemed to insinuate that tonight’s third meeting seemed destined to be another heartstopper.
“Why are you already saying that?” Prohm said, obviously in a joking manner to Bradley, drawing much laughter from the crowd gathered at the Big Apple Bar & Grill in Murray. “Really, I hope not, but one thing I know we should have and that is a major homecourt advantage up there.
“Now, the good thing about playing at six is, if we were going to play at 8:30, then how was my wife (Katie) going to deal with four kids at 8:30? Trying to watch the game with four kids, so six helps a lot.”
If the Racers are to make this easier on themselves than the previous two games — a 77-70 OT win in Valparaiso, Indiana in December and Sunday’s 77-76 OT thriller in Murray — it is incumbent on them to find a way to slow Valpo forward Ben Krikke. Simply, the 6’9” senior has been terrific in both games, scoring 31 points in the first game and adding 24 Sunday.
However, Valpo has other weapons, namely guard Kobe King, who did something this season that is very difficult. King scored at least 10 points in every game, including 18 Sunday at the CFSB Center.
“We’ve got to dial in on Krikke, certainly, as well as King,” Prohm said, adding that the status of explosive guard Quinton Green remains unknown. Green has missed several games due to a concussion, but Prohm hinted that there is a possibility he may return to Arch Madness. Green scored 18 points in the first game with the Racers this season.
Valpo also showed some other potential problems Sunday. One who must be watched tonight is sleek point guard Nick Edwards who showed very nice ability Sunday to take his smallish frame into the paint and emerge with points. He had 16 points, the most memorable being a nifty drive that resulted in a left-handed layup from the opposite side that pulled Valpo within 76-74 with about 13 seconds left in overtime.
That led to a play from another player Murray State must watch as forward Ibra Bayu, a reserve with explosive leaping ability, tipped in a missed shot to tie the game after Valpo forced a turnover in backcourt. Bayu had nine points Sunday and four rebounds.
However, something that was lost in the excitement of the game was actually a decent defensive effort by the Racers. Where they had been surrendering insane amounts of 3-pointers and seeing opposing field-goal percentages soar well above 50, even 60, late in the season, the Racers limited Valpo to only 47% as Valpo ended regulation with 65 points, one of the lower point totals surrendered down the stretch.
Murray State also outscored Valpo 16-12 in points off turnovers, having forced 13.
Still, the Racers could have been even better, particularly in overtime. After taking a 72-66 lead, Murray State could not put the Beacons away. Then again, the Racers were fortunate to even see overtime after experiencing a scoring outage that usually would be fatal, going only 3-of-14 in the final six-or-so minutes of the second half, allowing Valpo to turn a five-point deficit into a five-point lead.
Guard JaCobi Wood’s side-step trey from the left side with 5.9 seconds left sent the game to OT tied at 65-65.
“When you really go back and look at the game, we had some good opportunities (earlier in the second half) but we missed some around the rim. But we had some good looks,” Prohm said of how the Racers’ second-half power outage came as Valpo went to a zone defense. “And you just don’t see the zone very much, so we need to spend a little time with it (in preparations for Thursday).
“We just have to be efficient with what we do and share the ball really well. Offense hasn’t been our Achilles heel all year, really, it’s been on defense where we’ve really struggled.”
Murray State has shown it can score this season. That was exhibited in a big way against former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont in January. The Racers and Bruins seemed to go shot-for-shot in that battle, won by the Racers, 83-82, at The Bank.
Guard Brian Moore has been a catalyst in the late part of the season, going from an unsure reserve to a confident on-court leader. His ability to drive to the basket, in spite of his lack of size, has sparked the Racers and led to several games were he scored in the high double digits, even low 20s.
Guard Rob Perry seems to have the attention of opposing teams, which is why his 20-plus-point explosions of the early part of the season have dwindled. Still, Perry is more than capable of a big number in St. Louis. He may have only had four points Sunday, but he did hit the Beacons for 30 in Indiana and, if hot, will be as deadly a shooter as anyone at Enterprise.
Forward DJ Burns is coming off a huge game Sunday with 21 points and eight rebounds. However, he has to avoid what happened at Valpo, where he fell into foul trouble and played off-and-on throughout the second half with four fouls.
Also, there has been the re-emergence of reserve guard Quincy Anderson. who is entering tonight having scored at least 15 points in three of the last four games, scoring 10 in that other. He has clearly rediscovered the game that made him a heavy contributor early in the season as he can score on the drive or from trey range.
