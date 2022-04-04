CHARLESTON, Ill. — After absorbing its worst loss of the season Saturday, and having a school-record 14-game winning streak broken in the process, Murray State gained a split of the final two games of a three-game softball series Sunday at Eastern Illinois.
Murray State won Game 1 by a 9-5 score, then lost Game 2 by a 5-0 count. That leaves Murray State at 25-10 on the season and tied with Belmont for first place in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Racers (now 8-2) had entered the weekend tied with Belmont atop the league standings but the Bruins lost two of three games as well at UT Martin.
The Racers were beaten 8-0 in five innings on Saturday, but did not waste any time taking charge in Game 1 on Sunday. The Racers matched the Panthers’ total from Saturday in the first three innings of Game 1 with Logan Braundmeier and Erin Lackey cranking home runs in that surge. Sierra Gilmore would add a solo shot in the sixth as the Racers ended with 16 hits after only registering two on Saturday.
Gracie Osbron was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Isabella Wilson was also 3-for-4. Lackey was 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs, while Gilmore was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jensen Streigel was also 2-for-4.
However, as was the case on Saturday, the Racers could not generate much in the way of offense in Sunday’s second game as the Panthers (19-16, 6-4 OVC) used two home runs to build an early lead they did not relinquish.
