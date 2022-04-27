MURRAY — The Murray State football team will host its annual Spring Game Thursday at Roy Stewart Stadium at 7 p.m.
The game is a culmination of a month’s worth of work for head coach Dean Hood’s squad and will be the final chance for the Racers to put on the pads before fall camp opens in August. This year’s battle between the offense and defense will feature a unique scoring system to determine which side ends the spring on top.
Game Format
The first half will take place in the traditional format with two 15-minute quarters that include dead balls, timeouts, quarter breaks and anything else that normally occurs during a game.
However, the format of the second half will be determined by the outcome of the first half. Wanting to see the Racers in all possible scenarios, if certain situations (red zone, offense from inside its own 10-yard line, two-minute drills, etc.…), then Coach Hood and staff will create those situations. Following the first half, the Racers will take a 10-minute break, which will also be a designated special team period. During that halftime, fans will be treated to performances from the Murray State cheer and dance teams.
Scoring Format
Offense
Touchdowns = 7 point (kicks & 2-point tries will occur, but not count towards scoring)
Field Goal = 3 points
Two First Downs = 2 points; applies ONLY if drive does not result in a TD or FG
(Two first downs, then a punt = 2 points, Two first downs, then a TD = 7 points)
Defense
Touchdown = 7 points
Forced Turnover = 4 points
(If a turnover results in a TD, defense receives seven points, not 11)
4th Down Stop = 1 point
Safety = 2 Points
