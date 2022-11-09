Young vs, Valpo

Murray State's Saraya Young (white) pushes past Valparaiso's Abby White as she pursues the ball during the teams' match last month at Cutchin Field in Murray. Young was an All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team selection this season.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

ST. LOUIS — The names of several Murray State players were present on the various All-Missouri Valley Conference teams as the Racers concluded their first season in The Valley.

That season ended Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Valley power Missouri State in the conference’s tournament championship in Valparaiso, Indiana. That ended a run that saw the Racers defeat three teams — Drake, Southern Illinois and host Valpo — who had beaten them during the regular season and marked the first time Murray State has lost in a conference tourney title match. Murray State was 4-for-4 in that setting during its time in the Ohio Valley Conference.