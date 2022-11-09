ST. LOUIS — The names of several Murray State players were present on the various All-Missouri Valley Conference teams as the Racers concluded their first season in The Valley.
That season ended Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Valley power Missouri State in the conference’s tournament championship in Valparaiso, Indiana. That ended a run that saw the Racers defeat three teams — Drake, Southern Illinois and host Valpo — who had beaten them during the regular season and marked the first time Murray State has lost in a conference tourney title match. Murray State was 4-for-4 in that setting during its time in the Ohio Valley Conference.
One thing that is obvious is that Murray State will be fielding several solid returning players for next season as all but one of the Racers named All-Valley have eligibility remaining.
It starts with sophomore forward Saraya Young,who became one of the most dangerous players in The Valley by season’s end in earning First Team honors. Young had four goals and led the Racers with eight assists, including the one that led to teammate Mary Hardy’s goal Thursday that gave them a 1-0 upset of regular-season champion Valpo in the tournament semifinals.
Sophomore defender Morgan Bodker and senior midfielder Lauren Payne, who led the team in goals with five, both were named to the third team. Then, there was the All-Freshman Team as midfielder Sydney Etter and Hardy, defender who was pushed to the front quite often, were recognized for their efforts, which included Etter’s first Racer hat trick in a 7-3 win in October over Illinois State at Murray.
Missouri State’s Grace O’Keefe was named Player of the Year. With Sunday’s win, the Bears claimed The Valley’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will face Southeastern Conference power Arkansas Friday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
