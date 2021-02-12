MURRAY — Thanks to Mother Nature, Murray State basketball fans will get to see something not usually seen in a regular season.
Today, the Racers are facing Ohio Valley Conference foe Southeast Missouri in a game that was supposed to have been played Thursday night. However, that had to be postponed after an ice storm hit the Murray area late Wednesday night and into Thursday.
So, after the Racers and Skyhawks share the hardwood of the CFSB Center, the Racers will turn around, get a short rest, then take their home floor again about 24 hours later. This time, it will be another OVC foe, UT Martin, providing the opposition.
That game is set for 7:30 p.m. at The Bank and, like today’s action, will follow a Murray State women’s game as the Racers look to avenge a close loss to UT Martin from earlier this season.
On the men’s side, Murray State will be looking to sweep the Skyhawks for the season. In the first meeting at Martin, Tennessee, the Racers eased past the Skyhawks 79-57.
Murray State is trying to get itself in position to be a dangerous draw in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as a third straight regular season OVC title is out of reach at this point. However, the Racers seem to be rounding into shape, having won four of their last six games with one of those losses coming by just a single point to league leader Belmont.
Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
