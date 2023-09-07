MURRAY — In his postgame comments after Saturday night’s 41-10 season-opening win over Presbyterian, Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood said that he had not had a chance to watch the Racers’ next opponent, Louisville, in their opener a night earlier against Georgia Tech.
That happens when a team plays 24 hours later.
Since then, though, Hood and his staff have had plenty of chances to study the Cardinals’ 39-34 come-from-behind win over the Yellowjackets in Atlanta. However, while the challenge of playing a Power Five program, which UofL is as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is daunting, Hood indicated Saturday that the plan will remain the same for his team going forward, “focus on us.”
“Every time you go out there, you try to get a little better at something, whatever it is you’re doing,” said Hood, who said he was, for the most part, pleased with his team’s performance against Presbyterian at Roy Stewart Stadium. However, he is also a typical coach and saw some areas that will need to improve if the Racers are to have a chance of defeating the Cardinals.
“Really, it was fundamentals that was the only thing I was really disappointed with. We had quite a few pre-snap penalties and that’s just fundamentals discipline and you just can’t do that.”
The Blue Hose also were able to land some hard shots on the Racers in the second quarter after Murray State took an early 10-0 lead. Presbyterian tied the game late in the first half but Hood indicated it was more from the Blue Hose making plays, as opposed to his team making mistakes.
“I thought Presbyterian came to play and was unbelievable in the first half for a team that was undermanned. They just had a really good gameplan and I thought their guys played really hard and made some big plays,” he said, focusing particularly on receiver Dominic Kibby, who made a pair of leaping catches to give the Blue Hose momentum. “They caught some 50/50 balls and took some balls away from us.”
However, after quarterback DJ Williams led a drive that regained a 17-10 lead for the Racers at halftime, Murray State began getting physical in the third quarter. Murray State went to the ground game and proceeded to wear down Presbyterian. Short scoring runs from running backs Cortezz Jones and Q’Darryius Jennings sandwiched a long scoring pass from No. 2 quarterback Eric Phoenix to receiver Taylor Shields — after he caught Williams’ scoring strike before halftime — and emphasized the Racers’ dominance in the second half. Kylan Galbreath, who Hood said he did not expect to see much playing time as the No. 5 man in the running back stable, started the scoring with a long scoring run in the first quarter.
“Everybody in that running back room? They can go,” Williams said of his backfield mates, who were mainly responsible for the 223 rushing yards Murray State had Saturday. “You put one in, that one can go. Put the next one in? That one can go. That running back room is probably the deepest in the FCS right now.”
Georgia Tech amassed just shy of 500 yards Friday as it used a pass-first attack. The Yellowjackets also had 175 yards on the ground. However, one thing that is obvious is that UofL is resilient as it trailed 28-13 at halftime of the head coaching debut of former Cardinals star quarterback Jeff Brohm, who returned to his alma mater after a successful tenure at Big Ten member Purdue.
The Cardinals also have weapons with new QB Jack Plummer throwing for 247 yards and three scores. Receiver Jamari Thrash had two of those touchdown catches as UofL recovered from a rough second quarter to find its footing in the second half.
Tonight’s game can be heard on the Flagship Station of Racer Sports — FROGGY 103.7 — starting at 6:30. The game can also be viewed on ESPN’s ACC Network.
