MURRAY — Murray State defended its home turf during Saturday’s 10th annual Margaret Simmons Invitational Track and Field Meet.
The Racer women compiled 180 points in besting second-place Ball State by only eight points. Former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rivals Austin Peay (91) and UT Martin (53) were third and fourth, respectively. UTM took the win over Indiana East on the men’s side.
A few weeks removed from a solid effort its inaugural Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championship, where it finished second in the team standings, Murray State got big performances in numerous areas Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track, as well as Hamilton Field, which was something Head Coach Adam Kiesler said became a point after The Valley indoor in which winner Illinois State seemed to score points in more events.
That was not a problem Saturday.
Meghan Fletcher took first in the high jump (1.74m) and finished second to teammate Jenna Pauly in the heptathlon, where the Racers had five athletes place in the top eight, giving them 29 points. Pauly took third in the high jump behind Fletcher and teammate Brooke Probst as the Racers emerged with 31 points.
Kayla Bell won the 400 meters with teammates Teliyah James (fourth) and LaMiah Campbell (fifth), giving the Racers 19 points in that event. The Racers also got a win from Rachel Hagans in the long jump (5.6m), as well as Jordan Marshall (11.31m) in the triple jump.
The Racers also got a win in a place that was perhaps unexpected as Alexis Meloche won the javelin with a toss of 39.84 meters.
Newly-crowned Valley pole vault champion Brooke Misukonis took second Saturday with an effort of 3.75 meters. Ruth Kimutai and Samantha Tucci also were second and third, respectively, in the 3000 steeplechase. The Racers were also third in the 4x400 relay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.