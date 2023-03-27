MURRAY — Murray State defended its home turf during Saturday’s 10th annual Margaret Simmons Invitational Track and Field Meet.

The Racer women compiled 180 points in besting second-place Ball State by only eight points. Former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rivals Austin Peay (91) and UT Martin (53) were third and fourth, respectively. UTM took the win over Indiana East on the men’s side.

