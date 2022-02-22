BIRMINGHAM — Murray State softball (6-4) closed out the 2022 Blazer Classic by prevailing 8-4 in 12 innings over host UAB (4-7) on Sunday at Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
Nine Racers collected hits in the marathon game but none bigger than Sierra Gilmore’s bases-clearing three-run double in the top of the 12th inning to give Racers the lead for good and helping them go 4-1 at the Blazer Classic.
After Logan Braundmeier hit her second game-opening home run of the season to give the Racers an early 1-0 lead, the scoring halted until the fifth when Kamryn Carcich legged out an RBI triple as the Racers went up 2-0.
Down to their last three outs, the Blazers capitalized on two Murray State errors to tie the game at 2-2 in the seventh and sent it into extra innings.
UAB nearly walked the game off in the bottom of the 10th as the game entered into international tie-breaker rules – meaning each team starts an inning with a runner on second base. The Blazers’ Bella Wiggins got a double to center but Jensen Striegel’s throw to catcher Gracie Osbron was on time for the tag at the plate, preventing the game-winning run from scoring and keeping the game tied at 2-2.
In the 11th, both teams used RBI singles to score their international tie-breaker runners on second, making it a 3-3 game.
The floodgates opened for the Racers in the 12th. The Racers strung together four hits, including Gilmore’s key double, and used an error to score five runs, giving plenty of run support for Jenna Veber in the circle to close out the win.
The combination of Hannah James and Veber was a force in the circle all weekend long. In the final game, both threw 6.0 innings, with neither allowing an earned run. James struck out six while Veber picked up her fourth win of the season.
