MURRAY — The Murray State rifle team claimed the 2022 OVC Rifle Championship with an aggregate score of 4702 Sunday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range st Stewart Stadium.
Murray State shot a 2330 in smallbore and 2372 in air rifle en route to a 4702 aggregate. Morehead State came in second with 4675, while UT Martin was third with a 4603.
Matias Kiuru won the smallbore event for the Racers with a 589, while John Blanton won the air rifle event with a career-high 597. Blanton also posted the top aggregate score of the championship with an 1181.
In smallbore, Blanton followed Kiuru with a 584, while Dana Buesseler and Allison Henry clustered their scores not too far from Blanton with a 579 and 578 and 575.
The last three Racer counters in air rifle were also tightly clustered with a 593 for Scott Patterson, a 592 for Henry and a 590 for Andrew Duryea.
The championship is the 16th all-time in program history and the sixth in the past seven seasons.
This year’s OVC title is the eighth under Head Coach Alan Lollar, giving him more OVC rifle championships than any other coach in program history. The title also moves Lollar into a tie for fourth place for most OVC titles by any coach in program history with Bill Furgerson (men’s cross country/track & field) and Margaret Simmons (men’s cross country/track & field). He is also now just one championship shy of tying Jacksonville State’s Ron Frost for most conference championships in OVC history.
