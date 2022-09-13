MURRAY — Seniors Lauren Payne and Grace Bodker each scored goals as Murray State took a 3-1 women’s soccer victory over Lindenwood at Cutchin Field. The win is the program’s 200th victory of all-time and finally broke a season-long winless streak.
After the Lions (3-4-1) took the early lead in the 20th minute, Murray State (1-5-1 against a very difficult schedule) would respond in a big way. In the 24th minute, Payne netted the equalizer on an assist from fellow senior Saraya Young and Camille Barber, who would each grab two assists on the day. Just four minutes later, Murray State took the lead on a Riley Johnson score that was assisted by Barber.
