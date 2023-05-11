MURRAY — As Murray State heads into the home stretch of its inaugural baseball season in the powerful Missouri Valley Conference, it has the knowledge that it can match up well with good teams.
And it will be in the ring with a very good one this weekend as it heads to Terre Haute, Indiana to face an Indiana State team that has been on a roll since the start of the season. The Sycamores, in fact, are being seen as a possible top-16 seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, meaning their home field may be one of the sites for the first round of games.
However, the Racers are not going there to be Indiana State’s “entertainment” for the weekend. And they can remember something from just last week to give them inspiration, a surprising 5-0 win against former Ohio Valley Conference rival Southeast Missouri at Cape Girardeau.
“I’d say that was one, if not our most complete games so far,”said Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka after this past weekend’s series with a Missouri State team who owns a win this season against national superpower Arkansas in Fayetteville.
“Yeah but (SEMO) is a good club too (that has won NCAA Tournament games in the past) and that was a nice win for us. It was on a Tuesday night, they had a really good crowd but our pitching was outstanding, putting up zeroes all night and we played really good defense that night and got some timely hitting.”
One thing that win showed was that Murray State’s pitching staff can put the brakes on a powerful offense. SEMO traditionally is a high-scoring team and that is no different this season. Yet, on that night, the Racers held SEMO to only three hits, and that came by committee as Skirka used six pitchers.
Allen Roulette started and pitched two innings of no-hit ball, followed by Matt Boynton (two hits in two innings) Alex Elsing (no hits in a little more than an inning), Thomas McNabb (one-third of an inning, no hits), Malik Pogue (two-plus innings of no-hit ball) and Ben Krizen (one inning, one hit).
Mo State was every bit as advertised coming into the weekend in Murray and did hit the ball effectively in two of the games. However, when the Racers beat the Bears, 7-4, in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, that broke a nine-game winning streak.
“Really, except for a couple of innings, I thought we competed great,” Skirka said.
