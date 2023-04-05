MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — With poor weather conditions expected today, Murray State’s softball game with a good Middle Tennessee squad was moved up a day to Tuesday.
The change did not bother the Racers as they broke a first-inning tie by scoring three times the rest of the way and holding the Blue Raiders scoreless in a 6-3 win in Mufreesboro. The win moved the Racers to 22-14 on the season, while the Blue Raiders dropped to 24-11.
Both teams scored three times in the opening frame but it was the Racers making the necessary plays on offense to score once in the second and twice in the fifth for the win.
Gracie Osbron’s second-inning sacrifice fly proved to be the game winner. Lily Fischer had an RBI single in the fifth and Lindsey Carroll added an RBI single to an RBI double from the first inning. Taylor Jackson continued to swing a hot bat Tuesday as she had a two-run double for the first two Murray State scores.
Hannah James got the win in relief in the circle, allowing only one hit after entering the game in the fourth. Both teams had seven hits.
Carroll led the Racers with a 2-for-3 day with the double and two RBIs. Jackson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Osbron was 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Fischer was 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Erin Lackey also scored twice, even though she did not have a hit in three plate appearances.
