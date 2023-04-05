MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — With poor weather conditions expected today, Murray State’s softball game with a good Middle Tennessee squad was moved up a day to Tuesday.

The change did not bother the Racers as they broke a first-inning tie by scoring three times the rest of the way and holding the Blue Raiders scoreless in a 6-3 win in Mufreesboro. The win moved the Racers to 22-14 on the season, while the Blue Raiders dropped to 24-11.

