Wood vs. Ill State

Murray State guard JaCobi Wood looks to make a pass Wednesday night against Illinois State as teammate DJ Burns (55) tries to make himself an available target in Normal, Illinois.

 DENNIS BANKS/ Illinois State Athletics

NORMAL, Ill. — With Murray State caught in the grip of a three-game men’s basketball losing streak, one had to know that Wednesday night’s Missouri Valley Conference contest at Illinois State would not be easy.

Oh, it seemed it would be easy, after the Racers took an 11-point lead with less than four minutes left in the second half. Nope, that is when it got interesting as a seemingly-dormant Redbird offense suddenly got hot, cutting the lead to a single point. There was also one other part to this story.

