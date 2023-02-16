NORMAL, Ill. — With Murray State caught in the grip of a three-game men’s basketball losing streak, one had to know that Wednesday night’s Missouri Valley Conference contest at Illinois State would not be easy.
Oh, it seemed it would be easy, after the Racers took an 11-point lead with less than four minutes left in the second half. Nope, that is when it got interesting as a seemingly-dormant Redbird offense suddenly got hot, cutting the lead to a single point. There was also one other part to this story.
This was a road game, where bad things have had a way of happening more often than not to the Racers all season. Yet, somehow, the Racers got the final stop they needed so badly to preserve a heart-stopping 76-75 win at CEFCU Arena.
“Phew! I’m just glad to have a win. The last week-and-a-half, man, has been tough (losing all three games by at least 24 points),” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team moved above the .500 mark for the season both overall (14-13) and in league play (9-8). Illinois State dropped to 10-18 and 5-12 in The Valley. “It was good that we had a stop on the defensive end (where forward DJ Burns impeded the progress of Redbird guard Darius Burford in the final seconds).
“We have good character on this team. Now, there’s a difference between character and ‘basketball’ character and our ‘basketball’ character still has got to continue to grow at times, but our character is good. Hey! You get down 11-0 and I’m sure everybody in the country was thinking, ‘Ah! Here we go again,’ but our guys really rallied in the final two or three minutes (of the first half) and that’s where we’ve really struggled this last week-and-a-half. They’ve beaten some good teams up here but if we want to get back to the top half of this league, we needed to get this one tonight.”
The Racers steadied themselves after the rough start, thanks to the hot shooting of guard Rob Perry (25 points) as he scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers to help the Racers take a 40-35 lead by halftime.
The play of reserve guard Quincy Anderson (15 points) and forward Kenny White Jr. (16 points, including three huge baskets in a row after the Redbirds trimmed the lead to only three in the final three minutes) was paramount to the win. The same was true of guard JaCobi Wood, who had 11 assists to go with eight points, while forward Jamari Smith had 10 points.
As was the case in the teams’ first meeting at Murray, Illinois State guard Seneca Knight closed the game strong to end with 20 points, while Burford finished with 18. However, Burford could not add to that after the Redbirds cut the lead to one point inside a minute to go.
