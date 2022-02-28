Yanez at OVC Indoor

Murray State's Lucia Herrero Yanez digs for the finish line during the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

 Michael Wade/Wade Event Photography

BIRMINGHAM — For the first time since 1992, the Murray State women’s track & field program claimed their first OVC Indoor Track & Field Championship, scoring 139 points in Birmingham, Alabama, in the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Racers bested second-place Belmont by 17 points who finished with 122 and third-place Austin Peay by 33 points, finishing with 106.

Murray State finished the championships with 11 podium places, four first-places, four second-places and three third-place finishes.

In addition to Rachel Hagans and Jenna Pauly individual long jump and high jump titles, Hagans claimed her second individual title, winning the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.58. Senior Dani Wright won her first-ever OVC title in the 1 mile run in a time of 4:59.48.

Kayla Bell (400m – 55.21), Brooke Misukonis (Pole Vault – 3.75m), Jenna Pauly (Pentahlon – 3377pts), and the 4x400m relay team (3:47.85) of LaMiah Campbell, JaKayla McSwain, Bell and Lucia Herrero Yanez all grabbed second places.

In the bronze position, Hannah Malone (60m – 7.65), Herrero Yanez (400m – 56.17) and Meghan Fletcher (Penathlon – 3329 pts) all placed third.

Adam Kiesler was named OVC Coach of the Year after leading the Racers to victory for the first time in 30 years.  