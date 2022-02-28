BIRMINGHAM — For the first time since 1992, the Murray State women’s track & field program claimed their first OVC Indoor Track & Field Championship, scoring 139 points in Birmingham, Alabama, in the Birmingham CrossPlex.
The Racers bested second-place Belmont by 17 points who finished with 122 and third-place Austin Peay by 33 points, finishing with 106.
Murray State finished the championships with 11 podium places, four first-places, four second-places and three third-place finishes.
In addition to Rachel Hagans and Jenna Pauly individual long jump and high jump titles, Hagans claimed her second individual title, winning the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.58. Senior Dani Wright won her first-ever OVC title in the 1 mile run in a time of 4:59.48.
Kayla Bell (400m – 55.21), Brooke Misukonis (Pole Vault – 3.75m), Jenna Pauly (Pentahlon – 3377pts), and the 4x400m relay team (3:47.85) of LaMiah Campbell, JaKayla McSwain, Bell and Lucia Herrero Yanez all grabbed second places.
In the bronze position, Hannah Malone (60m – 7.65), Herrero Yanez (400m – 56.17) and Meghan Fletcher (Penathlon – 3329 pts) all placed third.
Adam Kiesler was named OVC Coach of the Year after leading the Racers to victory for the first time in 30 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.