MURRAY — The Murray State women’s track and field team put together an impressive showing as they took the title of the Joey Haines Invitational, hosted by Southeast Missouri Saturday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The victory was the Racers’ three in a row since winning the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championship in February. The Racers ended the meet with177 points, far ahead of second-place Southern Illinois University-Carbondale at 113.5 points. Memphis was third at 105.
The Racers posted four individual event victories, including Rachal Hagans (long jump), Dani Wright (5000 meters), Brooke Misukonis (pole vault) and Amirr Evans (800 meters). MSU also topped the field in the 4x400m and 4x100m relay events.
“With a one-day meet it makes for a long day, but our energy was high from start to finish, and we are very happy about that,” said Murray State Coach Adam Kiesler. “Rachel Hagans continued her great outdoor campaign with a great series in the long jump, Brooke Misukonis set another PR and school record, and we had numerous PRs that landed us in the top-8 on the conference list.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.