MURRAY — The last three times Murray State had met Ohio Valley Conference opponent Southeast Missouri on the football field were full of drama.
There was none to be had Saturday afternoon as the Racers jumped to a big early lead, then let its defense take it from there in a 28-10 win on Senior Day at Roy Stewart Stadium.
“I was really proud of how our guys had a real resolve for our seniors. Those are 16 guys who were playing their last football game at Roy Stewart Stadium and they were playing for their brothers and wanted to make sure to let these seniors go out on a winning note,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team has now won two games in a row for the first time this season.
As a result, the Racers (now 5-5 overall, 2-3 in OVC play) have a chance to end what has been a roller coaster of a season with three straight wins and a winning record with a win at OVC opponent Eastern Illinois next Saturday in Charleston, Illinois.
That will mark the second time the Racers have seen the Panthers this season, with the first meeting ending with the Racers winning in Murray. It also will mark the second week in a row for Murray State to play the same team twice in the same season, as that was the circumstance surrounding Saturday’s rematch with SEMO.
And fans had reason to expect a tight contest. Two of the previous two games were decided in the final seconds, while a third was in doubt until the final minute. Like Saturday’s game, though, they all were wins for the Racers.
Saturday, the Racers started hot, getting touchdowns on their opening two possessions. The first score was a 25-yard halfback-option pass from Damonta Witherspoon to tight end Jake Saathof, while quarterback DJ Williams took an option keeper 58 yards for the other score and a 14-0 lead about midway through the first quarter.
After the Redhawks (3-7, 3-2) cut the lead to 14-3 in a field goal, the Racers padded their lead with a 61-yard scoring drive that emphasized the ground game and ended with Williams’ one-yard sneak a few seconds into the second quarter for a 21-3 edge.
That then produced the only real negative moment of the day for the Racers as SEMO’s outstanding running back, Geno Hess, found room to the right side and outran everyone for a 56-yard TD that cut the lead to 21-10 with 11:46 left before halftime.
The Racers answered quickly, using a key third-down conversion pass from Williams to receiver Jacob Bell, and got Witherspoon’s seven-yard TD run to up the lead to 28-10 with 6:39 left. The half ended with the Racers having accumulated 289 total offensive yards.
Lineman Jacob Vance, who had missed several weeks with an injury, said seeing the Redhawks for the second time this season proved to be a plus.
“They ran the same things against us this time and we knew we were going to see that again. I think we just had a little better of a plan of attack this time,” Vance said of how the Racers also had a good start in the first meeting this season at Cape Girardeau, Missouri and led by six points at halftime. It was in the third quarter that the Redhawks scored three times to take a 31-16 lead before the Racers scored 16 points of their own in the final 15 minutes to by one at the buzzer on an Aaron Baum field goal.
Saturday, the Racer defense made sure that would happen this time. While Hess did end with 111 hard-earned yards, the SEMO attack could not generate much of a threat. And when the Redhawks seemed to have something going, they could not sustain it.
For the game, SEMO ended with 328 total yards, with only 100-plus coming in the final two quarters. And in what was the signature moment of this game for the Racer defense, they forced SEMO to punt from its own side of the field after having 1st-and-10 at the Racer 22, following a fumble.
SEMO’s punt came on a ridiculous 4th-and-46 situation, made necessary by two sacks and a 15-yard penalty. One of those sacks was courtesy of a senior, linebacker Maurice Greene.
“I think it just goes back to our week of practice,” Greene said of how the goal was to make SEMO one-dimensional by shutting down the running game. By the fourth quarter, the Redhawks had all but abandoned the ground game.
“Once you do that, we’ve got good (defensive backs) and linebackers that can handle the passing game,” Greene added, also emphasizing the underlying theme of the day — the seniors. “It feels amazing. It’s been rough and this year didn’t go as planned (with an injury bug that began early in the season and has still not stopped), so getting out here and getting the W today meant everything.”
Williams ended with 121 yards rushing and two scores, while Witherspoon had 113 yards and a scoring run to go with his scoring toss.
