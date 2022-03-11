MURRAY — After dropping four games in a row to Southeastern Conference competition, Murray State returned home Thursday for a baseball series with future Missouri Valley Conference opponent Illinois State.
If this matchup is any indication, these teams should provide a lot of interesting moments for the next several years. It took 16 innings to determine the winner but the host Racers prevailed, 7-6, on a two-out bases-loaded walk from Wes Schad.
The Racers had to fight in this one, battling back from an early 4-0 deficit. The Racers (9-4) fought back to tie the game, only to have the Redbirds (6-5) regain the lead in the top of the seventh and add to it in the eighth.
But Murray State would not quit and managed to send the game into extra innings. Drew Vogel’s RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth cut the lead to one run, then Carson Garner scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to even the score.
That then led to a scoreless streak that ended after Vogel singled to start the 16th, advanced on a Jordan Holly sacrifice bunt, then moved third on a walk by Bryson Bloomer that followed an intentional pass to Jake Slunder. Schad then followed with his game-winning at-bat.
Slunder was 3-for-7 with a triple, while Garner was 2-for-7 with a home run and two 2 RBIs and Vogel was 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI.
Jordyn Naranjo’s 1-2-3 inning in the 16th earned him the win on the mound.
