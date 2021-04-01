CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Murray State women’s golf team wrapped up their appearance in the inaugural Chattanooga Classic at Black Creek Golf Club in Chattanooga, Tenn,
The Racers carded team scores of 317-308-320=945 for a spot in 11th place in the field of 13 teams.
MSU’s Payton Carter was the Racers’ top finisher on rounds of 80-74-75=229, while Ana Garcia Picchi came home with a 42nd place finish on scores of 79-75-81=235. Raeysha Surendran had scores of 78-79-83=240 for a spot in 51st position. Sarah Forsythe placed 59th on rounds of 83-80-81=244 and Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria carded scores 80-87-92=259.
Murray State’s Emmie Eriksson and Charli Jo Doss played the event as solo players. Eriksson placed 64th on scores of 87-78-82=247 and Doss had scores of 83-88-80=251 for a spot in 66th place.
East Tennessee won the Chattanooga title with a score of 887, seven shots ahead of Iowa at 894.
ETSU’s Tereza Melecka won the medalist title with scores of 68-72-72=212.
The Black Creek GC played to a par of 72 and length of 6,159 yards.
The Racers host the Jan Weaver Invitational (April 9-10) at their home track, Miller Memorial Golf Course. The Ohio Valley Conference Championship will be contested (April 18-20) in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama. The Racers will be looking for their fourth-straight league title at Hampton Cove Golf Club.
