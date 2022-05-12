MURRAY — Murray State left-handed pitcher Hayden Wynja was named the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week on Monday afternoon following his best performance as a Racer against Austin Peay over the weekend.
Wynja, an Indianapolis, Indiana native, struck out seven and allowed just two hits in the appearance as he picked up the first complete game and shutout by a Racers pitcher this season. Austin Peay hitters could scratch together just two singles off of the 6-9 southpaw as he held opponents to a .074 batting average. On the season, Wynja has 57.2 innings pitched and ranks 6th in the OVC in ERA (4.06), third in strikeouts (68), and third in opponent batting average (.237). In conference play, Wynja is 4-2 with a 3.41 ERA this season.
The nine-inning complete game shutout is just the fifth by an MSU pitcher since 2008.
The redshirt junior is the Racers first to weekly honors this season for MSU baseball.
