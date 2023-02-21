MURRAY — Junior Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball was named as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. The award was her fourth Valley weekly accolade of the season.
Young scored 30-plus points in each of last week’s games, while also tallying a double-double in each. The junior averaged 32.5 points and 11.0 rebounds over a 1-1 week that included a double OT loss at Missouri State. She shot 61.7-percent from the floor on the week, going 15-for-25 Friday and 14-for-22 Sunday. In addition, she also added three 3-pointers, three steals, two blocks and two steals.
