MURRAY — In a 2022 already loaded with major developments for Murray State athletics, one more was added Monday morning.
That is when Murray State Athletics officially broke the news that the Board of Presidents of the Missouri Valley Football Conference voted Friday to extend an invitation to the Racer football program to become a member of what is widely recognized as the strongest conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Murray State is the 12th school to join the MVFC.
Murray State will begin play in the MVFC in the fall 2023 season.
“We are just incredibly blessed with the opportunity to join the Missouri Valley Football Conference,” said Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal on Monday afternoon during a news conference. “We are thankful for all of the individuals who have had a part in this process and I have to tip my hat and offer a huge thanks to (Murray State President Dr. Bob) Jackson, who has done a phenomenal job leading our university and laying the ground work in supporting athletics and in us being successful.
“Very closely behind him is the support of our Board of Regents and (Racer Hall of Famer and former football star) Eric Crigler, our chair, and how they’ve been incredibly supportive these last six months. And, of course, there has been the hard work being done by our student-athletes and our coaches to grow and build our program day in and day out.
“Murray State has a great story to tell and it’s an incredible university and we’re very blessed to be part of it.”
No approval from the Regents will be necessary as they gave that approval, pending approval from the MVFC, in January when the school joined the Missouri Valley Conference, ending a more-than 70-year membership with the Ohio Valley Conference.
The MVFC is not the same as the Missouri Valley Conference, commonly referred to as “The Valley.” They are, in fact, separate entities, with MVFC members spread among more than one conference, including the Summit League and the Horizon League, as well as The Valley.
The Valley is also recognized as a top-10 league nationally and its commissioner, Jeff Jackson, already seems to be showing that anything that occurs at Murray State matters to him. Not only was Jackson present when The Valley banner was raised inside the CFSB Center during a community-wide celebration for Murray State joining the league in January, he also came last week when Steve Prohm was officially welcomed back to the head coaching position of the Racer men’s basketball program.
Saal said the same type of attention has been received from the person perhaps most responsible for the MVFC becoming the gold standard of the FCS, Commissioner Patty Viverito. In the same style as Jackson, Viverito will come to Murray Friday for an appearance at the campus’ Hall of Benefactors at 3 p.m.
“Patty has been an absolute constant in that league. She’s been with that league for decades and she has provided leadership and direction to ultimately create and build the best FCS conference in the country and she has been incredibly supportive in (Murray State’s quest to join the league) and we’re just appreciative of her support and leadership,” he said.
While this is not quite on the same level, there is precedence for Murray State to follow when it comes to an OVC member making a leap up in competition. Several years ago, former OVC members Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee decided to leave NCAA Division 1-AA (now the FCS) and ascend to the Division 1 level (now known as the Football Bowl Subdivision).
Both are now playing in bowl games almost annually, and have won some of those as well.
“I think it’s important to draw distinctions when you say ‘jump.’ (Western and MTSU) made the jump to the FBS. We’re going FCS to FCS, but we are making a significant jump financially, competitively, from a geographical perspective,” Saal said, admitting that seeing what Western and MTSU have managed to do gives encouragement that Murray State can have the same kind of success. “It does.
“But our work is cut out for us. We’ve got a lot to do.”
However, just because the Racers are now headed into a league that routinely places five teams into the 24-team FCS playoffs annually — including a North Dakota State program that has won nine of the last 11 FCS national titles— Saal insists that Murray State is aiming to win. He cautions, though, it may take some time.
“We’re not getting into this league to be resourced at the bottom quarter of the league,” he said. “You’ve heard me say before that we want to match resources to expectations and our expectations are to win, in a responsible and methodical way, to position this program in a spot to compete for championships.
“But it doesn’t start with competing for championships. What it starts at is, ‘Can we get our resources to the mean in that league? And what is the plan to do that? Can we be incredibly competitive in that middle third of the league? Yes.
“There’s incremental steps along the way. We’ve got to grow and build because there are some phenomenal football programs in this league who have spent decades building infrastructure. It doesn’t happen overnight. But it’s important for us to tell the story of what we’ve done with Murray State football here the last two-and-a-half years (under current Head Coach Dean Hood, who led the Racers to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in about 20 years).”
Saal also noted that Racer football has a strong history, where its most memorable seasons have come during times where the university administration, athletics administration and football programs have been aligned and hold a bond when it comes to what is desired and the intended outcomes.
He indicated that climate is in now place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.