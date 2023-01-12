MURRAY — The family of Murray State Hall of Famer, Coach Johnny Reagan, has made a $100,000 donation to the future player development of Racer Baseball and Racer Softball student-athletes.
“We are extremely grateful for the support from the Reagan Family for their investment in our diamond sports,” Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “This generous contribution will be a tremendous resource in creating a transformative experience for our student-athletes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.