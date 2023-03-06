CHICAGO — One thing Murray State knew as it entered its women’s basketball regular-season finale Saturday at Illinois-Chicago was that it had to find a way to keep UIC from dominating the offensive glass.
This had been one of the biggest things that had enabled the host Flames to win half of their previous six Missouri Valley Conference games, including a massive upset of a very strong Drake team. Needless to say, it did not happen.
The Flames torched the Racers in this category, and it was the big reason UIC took a 65-58 win that improved it to 17-14 overall and 9-11 in its initial season in The Valley, while the Racers fell to 14-15 and 7-13 in its Valley season.
“We got outrebounded 40 to 20-something (overall) and that just can’t happen, but the 21 points off second chances is unacceptable for this basketball team,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner. “We’ve gone up against much bigger and stronger teams this year and still rebounded the ball but, today, we just didn’t have enough want-to in us.
“But credit to UIC, they wanted to win, and they wanted it worse than we did. We’re just not good enough to just show up and play. We have to do a little extra in this league to be able to win.”
UIC’s offensive gameplan was to run the shot clock to almost zero on every possession, thus shortening the game. Its number of offensive rebounds allowed it to continue doing this and probably had something to do with the Racers simply not establishing an offensive rhythm.
Despite this, Murray State managed to stay in the game until the final minute after spotting the Flames a nine-point lead in the first half. The Racers, in fact, did enough to actually take the lead on a few occasions, but they never could extend that edge beyond a single score.
Murray State’s last lead came early in the final quarter as freshman guard Briley Pena, one of the few bright spots Saturday with a career-high 16 points, scored off a drive to put her team up, 45-44. However, as was the case all day, when Murray State grabbed a lead, UIC immediately snatched it back and forward Jaida McCloud (game-high 22 points and 13 boards) turned the trick about 12 seconds later with a conventional three-point play that returned a two-point lead to the Flames.
That was followed by a damaging bomb off a Racer turnover from guard Sara Zabrecky that pushed the lead to five. McCloud then scored again off a missed Murray State shot to put UIC up 52-45 with 7:06 left.
The Racers fought back to within 52-51 on an inside score from forward Katelyn Young (21 points, five rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals) with 4:34 left but after McCloud hit two free throws off a turnover, forward Josie Filer (15 points and eight rebounds) got a follow score off her steal to send the lead back to 56-51.
That was the first of four second-chance scores the Flames got in the final three-plus minutes with Filer’s score putting UIC up 60-56 with less than a minute and her two free throws after she rebounded a missed charity toss restoring the lead to five, 61-56, with 38 seconds left. Guard Kristian Young added a final free throw off another extra chance in the final 25 seconds.
“We didn’t shoot it well. We had a lot of open shots but you’re not going to win games in this league by scoring 58 points,” said Turner, whose team ended the game 40.7% (22-of-54) from the field. UIC ended at 41.8%, hardly great, and it was downright bad at the foul line (54.4%). However, while the Flames were poor at the line, they scored more, hitting 12 shots to the Racers’ nine, with many of those being on second chance.
“We didn’t get up enough shots and this was just totally the opposite way we want to play basketball.”
Along with scoring a career-high in points, 5’4” Pena also blocked two shots, grabbed four rebounds and had a steal.
