MURRAY — The 2022 Rechelle Turner Basketball Camps announced the summer schedule with three different weeks of fun for players of all ages. The Turner summer camps are an annual activity as young players learn about the game of basketball.
Rechelle Turner Camps are held at the CFSB Center at Murray State University.They are ran by Racer Women’s Head Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner and her staff, as well as players of the women’s team.
The next session (June 21-23) is a team camp for high school, middle school and travel players. That is followed by what is being dubbed Elite Camp 1 (on June 25) for players eighth grade and above and is designed for players that have the potential to play at the collegiate level. The camp is offered from 1-5 p.m. Cost is $55. Elite Camp 2 will follow on Aug. 6.
The second Youth Camp of the summer will arrive June 27-30 and is for players kindergarten-through-11th grade with sessions running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $150. While this camp is hosted by the Racer women’s program, it is open to both girls and boys who wish to participate. In the first Youth Camp that was hosted a few weeks ago, boys were participating in that as well.
Registration is available by visiting the camps’ website — www.rechelleturnerbasketballcamps.com. Questions can be emailed to turnersummercamps@gmail.com.
