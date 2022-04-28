MURRAY – For the second time in as many weeks and the third time this outdoor season, Rachel Hagans of the Murray State women’s track and field team has been named as the OVC Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.
Hagans broke a 41-year old Murray State record for long jump at last Saturday’s Kentucky Invitational. Her jump of 6.59m shattered the previous record of 6.33m set by Allison Manley in 1981. The jump is now tops in the OVC, fourth best in the East Region and ninth best in all of Division I.
In their final tune up before the 2022 OVC Track & Field Championship, Hagans and teammates will head to Nashville this weekend for the 2022 Outdoor Music City Challenge.
