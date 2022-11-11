MURRAY — When a basketball team is setting a new all-time attendance record, thanks mainly to the presence of local school students, it wants to justify that interest by playing well.
It took a little while, but Murray State’s women did indeed finally achieve a caliber of play that brought their young and very enthusiastic audience into the game Thursday during the annual “Education Day” at the CFSB Center.
After a sluggish beginning that saw the Racers trailing NCAA Division 2 opponent Christian Brothers after one quarter, Murray State moved into high gear, grabbing a double-digit lead by halftime that only grew bigger from there. The Racers shot about 63% from the field in the second half to bury the Buccaneers, 97-54, on a loud opening day to the 2022-23 season.
“They were loud and it was fun and I like it like that. It was loud and hot and all of those good things,” said a very appreciative Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team welcomed 1,375 fans Thursday, breaking last year’s mark of more than 1,100. “We love being in this community, love our schools and just appreciate the administrations from both (Calloway County Schools and the Murray Independent School District).
“This kids day game is important to us because this community is so great to us and they give so much to the university and to our program.”
After trailing 20-19 after one quarter, the Racers began to find their stride in the second 10-minute stanza and it was their usual suspects that led the way. Last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, forward Katelyn Young, scored six of her game-high 23 points in that stretch, while four-time All-OVC selection and Murray High alum Macey Turley scored five of her 14 points as the Racers took a 44-30 lead to halftime.
That made the Calloway and Murray students in the seats happy. What came in the first eight minutes of the third quarter, though, really got them going, a 21-3 run that left the gold-clad home team up 65-33, spearheaded by hitting 66.7% from the field.
“I thought the way we started the second half is what our identity needs to be. We were locked in, focused, flying around the court on defense, rebounding the ball offensively, setting great screens and executing,” Turner said, then mentioning what she said is the most important aspect. “We were making shots and I’ve said that when this team makes shots, we’re going to be pretty good and, in the second half, we shot the ball well.”
The early struggles were eased somewhat, thanks to the efforts of Murray High alum Alexis Burpo and forward Hannah McKay. Both had issues putting the ball in the basket, but made up for it with what Turner calls “winning plays.”
Burpo had several of her seven rebounds, five of which were offensive, in the first half on her way to scoring 10 points in the game. McKay ended with eight points, but she also had five of her nine rebounds on the day in the first half, while also dealing out three assists.
“I know my teammates make a lot of shots but when we miss, the only thing I know to do is crash the boards, then either look to score or pass out for a shot,” said Burpo, who is listed as a guard but plays much bigger. That earned her an All-OVC Second Team selection last season.
Those plays helped allow the Racers to keep moving forward until they switched into overdrive in the second half. By the time the final horn blew, Racers players were focusing on postgame festivities with Turley meeting with Murray Middle School’s delegation, as she attended that campus during her younger years.
“It’s always fun to play in front of kids,” Turley said, remembering what Turner told the team before it took the floor. “She told us to go out and have some fun because you’ve got idols out there. You’ve got little girls looking up to us.”
Then, there was reserve point guard Bria Sanders-Woods’ postgame experience. She wound up in the west end zone, where a Murray Elementary class had displayed signs in her honor after her appearance Wednesday as part of NCAA Civic Engagement Day, where Murray State athletes of different sports read books to the students.
Sanders-Woods had spotted the signs earlier and asked Turner for permission to meet her admirers. She spent about 10 minutes exchanging hugs and telling the third graders “Thank you.” b
