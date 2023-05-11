FILIRO, GreeceIt was not easy but Olympiacos BC and former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan did survive the first round of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague playoffs.

Canaan and the Reds were pushed to a decisive Game 5 in their opening-round series with a Fenerbahce Beko team they swept in the regular season. However, with a big home crowd backing the Reds at Peace and Friendship Stadium Tuesday, they finally took care of the pesky Beko squad by the score of 84-72 to advance to the Euroleague Final Four.

