FILIRO, Greece —It was not easy but Olympiacos BC and former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan did survive the first round of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague playoffs.
Canaan and the Reds were pushed to a decisive Game 5 in their opening-round series with a Fenerbahce Beko team they swept in the regular season. However, with a big home crowd backing the Reds at Peace and Friendship Stadium Tuesday, they finally took care of the pesky Beko squad by the score of 84-72 to advance to the Euroleague Final Four.
The Reds (24-10 in the regular season) entered the playoffs as the top seed after finishing in first place at the end of the regular season.
Canaan, who had two double-figures games as far as scoring in the series, only had two points in the clincher. However, as the starting point guard, he delivered in a big way with four assists and also added an offensive rebound and a steal in more than 18 minutes on the floor.
The Euroleague is ranked as the top professional basketball league in the world, besides the NBA, and has sent many of its players to the NBA. Canaan played for several teams in the NBA before playing the past few years overseas, including last season, for a time, in Russia before that country invaded the Ukraine.
Up next for the Reds is a return to play in the Greek HEBA A1 league, where they are unbeaten this season at 24-0, giving them an overall mark (including the playoffs) of 52-12. That game is slated for noon Friday.
As for the Final Four, Olympiacos’ next game is set for next week in Kaunas, Lithuania.
