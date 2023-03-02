MURRAY —It has been a while but Murray State’s last appearance on a neutral court went quite well.
The Racers were still only a few weeks into Head Coach Steve Prohm’s highly-anticipated second tenure at Murray State when they headed to Conway, South Carolina for the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Back then, no one could have known that the Racers’ opening opponent would have the season it is has experienced. However, Southeastern Conference representative Texas A&M has indeed had a strong campaign and, as this is being written, has gone from the outside looking in for an NCAA Tournament bid to almost a lock, thanks to only losing twice in conference play, with a gargantuan opportunity ahead of it Saturday with a home game with No. 2 Alabama.
Yes, A&M was ranked 24th in the country at the time they faced the Racers the week before Thanksgiving, but they had shown signs of problems. And Murray State took full advantage, outplaying the Aggies from the opening tip in an 88-79 win.
The win gave an instant shot of adrenaline to the Racers, who had opened the season with a rough outing against a Saint Louis team that has played short of expectations and stands 19-11 as the final week of play in the Atlantic 10 Conference continues.
That adrenaline took a hit in the second game of the Myrtle Beach tourney when the Racers blew a healthy lead in the second half and watched Massachusetts get a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Noah Fernandes to win 71-69. Still, the Racers were, for the most part, playing well and that did continue for their final game of the event, a rare Sunday morning affair with Tulsa.
Murray State again shot out of the gate but, this time, there would be no miraculous buzzer beaters or steady comebacks. The Racers kept the Golden Hurricanes at a nice distance the majority of the second half and cruised to an impressive 77-60 win.
That resulted in Murray State’s first-ever individual honor from The Valley in men’s basketball as guard JaCobi Wood, who was an amazing 20-of-21 from the free-throw line that weekend in South Carolina, was named Valley Newcomer of the Week.
Conventional wisdom seems to say that if the Racers can possibly match their performance from Conway this week at State Farm Arch Madness in St. Louis, they can make a big run and add yet another chapter in the long and storied history of Racer basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.