PIRAEUS, Greece — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan will continue his professional career with a program of strong success in Europe.
On Friday, Olympiacos B.C., a multi-sport organization based in Piraeus, Greece, announced that it had signed the Racer alum to a two-year deal. Olympiacos B.C. is a powerhouse in Greece, but has also been strong in Europe as a whole, winning the EuroLeague title three times.
An online article from Eurohoops.com, indicates that Canaan is the likely replacement for Tyler Dorsey, who was a strong contributor in helping the Reds reach the EuroLeague Final Four last season. Reports say Dorsey, a former All-American during his playing days at Oregon, is heading to the NBA, possibly to Dallas. He has also played with Atlanta and Memphis.
Canaan, who was a major part of Murray State’s 2012 team that became the first in school history to be ranked in the top 10 of major polls and won the school’s fourth NCAA Tournament game, is also familiar with the EuroLeague. Along with playing with several NBA teams over the years, Canaan is also coming off having played for UNICS (a Russian club) and Galatasaray (based in Turkey) last season.
Eurohoops.com said Canaan averaged about 12.4 points a game between those two teams. He left UNICS about midway through this past season due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to join Galata, it was reported.
Olympiacos was the subject of a bizarre dispute during the 2019 season over how its games with Greece’s winningest team — Panathinaikos, then coached by former Kentucky and Louisville head man Rick Pitino — were being officiated. Clearly, things have now stabilized with Olympiacos falling to eventual champion Anadolu Efes of Turkey by a 77-74 final score, ending the Reds’ season at 23-2, one game ahead of Panathinaikos.
Pitino has since returned to America and has guided Iona to strong improvement in only two seasons.
One source has Canaan already listed as a projected starter for the Reds.
